Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1

Lamar County Residents To Receive Property Appraisals

Lamar County residents should receive their Property Tax Appraisals this week from the Lamar County Appraisal District. The county will collect Taxes based on the tax rate set by the affected taxing entities, including municipal, county, and school districts. Property owners will see that their appraised value has increased in most cases. The Texas Comptroller has published “Property Tax Remedies,” which explains how to protest property valuations.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     