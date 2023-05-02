Lamar County Residents To Receive Property Appraisals

Lamar County residents should receive their Property Tax Appraisals this week from the Lamar County Appraisal District. The county will collect Taxes based on the tax rate set by the affected taxing entities, including municipal, county, and school districts. Property owners will see that their appraised value has increased in most cases. The Texas Comptroller has published “Property Tax Remedies,” which explains how to protest property valuations.
Related Articles
Paris Police Report For Tuesday (May 2)
8 hours ago