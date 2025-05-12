Lamar County Resource Fair To Be Held Friday May 23

(PARIS, Texas) — The Salvation Army of Paris and the United Way of Lamar County are partnering to host a Lamar County Resource Fair on Friday, May 23rd from 10am-Noon.

The Resource Fair will be held at the Salvation Army gym, located at 350 W. Kaufman Street in downtown Paris and is free and open to everyone. Participants will be able to visit with Lamar County non-profits and find out all the resources, programs and services available in our area.

The Credit Union of Texas Food Truck will also be on hand with free hot dogs for everyone, and there will be a lot of free giveaways from the agencies, such as water bottles, socks, and chapstick.

The following organizations will be at the May 23rd the Resource Fair: The Salvation Army of Paris, the United Way of Lamar County, Paris Metro, the Downtown Food Pantry, St. Vincent De Paul, Co-Ministry, RSVP, Lamar County Literacy Council, Tailored Rides, Paris/Lamar County Habitat for Humanity, Boys & Girls Club, Paris Regional Health, CitySquare Paris, Children’s Advocacy Center, CASA for Kids, C.E.R.T, the REACH Center and Imagination Library

Jenny Wilson, Executive Director of the United Way of Lamar County, stated, “It has been a few years since we’ve held a Resource Fair. We are so grateful that the Salvation Army is opening their gym to host this event. Those attending will be able to talk to local agencies and find out the services that they provide and learn about all the resources and help that is available in our community.”

For more information on the Resource Fair or on the available resources in Lamar County, call the United Way of Lamar County at 903-784-6642.