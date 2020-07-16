Lamar County Road Work

Watch for Summer Road Work at Two Locations in Lamar County

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that rehabilitating and improving the paved surface of two roads in Lamar County will begin July 20.

The contractor, Richard Drake Construction Company LP, was granted 96 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $3 million. The contractor anticipates completing the work in about six months, officials said.

The project will affect FM 79 (Northwest 19th Street) from Loop 286 to BU 82H. The contractor will mill the existing pavement and place a new hot-mix asphalt surface, make improvements to cross drainage structures, and install sidewalk near Justiss Elementary School.

The second location is FM 1507 (Jefferson Street). From State Highway 19/Church Street to South Collegiate Drive, the contractor will mill the existing pavement and place a new hot-mix asphalt surface. The contractor will also reconstruct and resurface the existing roadway from South Collegiate Drive to Loop 286.

Motorists who frequently travel these roads should pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls, and signs and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.

Virtual Public Meeting for Loop 286 Improvements Set on July 16

Comments sought on proposed improvements

PARIS – The Texas Department of Transportation will host an online virtual public meeting at 5 p.m. July 16 to gather public input on proposed improvements for Loop 286 around Paris, Texas, in Lamar County.

A pre-recorded audio and video presentation will cover several improvements proposed for Loop 286 designed to reduce crashes by nearly 50 percent and address other roadway concerns. After the online presentation, residents can provide comments and input that will help TxDOT improve this vital roadway.

The pre-recorded presentation will explain the proposed improvements and includes maps of the project location and design. An interactive online survey will be available for the public to provide comments and feedback. The presentation will remain available online through the comment period deadline of July 31, TxDOT officials said.

To view the pre-recorded presentation, go www.Loop286.com.

Comments can also be written and mailed to Duane Good P.E., TxDOT Paris District Office, 1365 N. Main Street, Paris, TX 75460. You man send comments via email to Duane.Good@txdot.gov.

Particular communication or accommodation needs for the virtual meeting, such as the need for an interpreter, can be arranged by contacting the district office at (903) 737-9300 by July 13, 2020.

TxDOT’s Paris District includes Delta, Fannin, Franklin, Grayson, Hunt, Hopkins, Lamar, Rains, and Red River counties.

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.