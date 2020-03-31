Lamar County Schools Extend Closures

Under an Given the rapidly evolving situation with COVID-19, Lamar County school will extend the suspension of normal district operations until May 4 in an effort to support the nation’s need to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Under an order from Gov. Greg Abbott (R) today, schools across the state will remain closed until Monday, May 4 unless extended

The decision followed President Donald Trump’s announcement on March 29 to extend his voluntary national shutdown and social distancing guidelines through April 30.

Health officials report that cases are continuing to spread in the state, and an increase in confirmed cases in our county seems likely. Suspending operations for this length of time will allow school districts to determine, in coordination with local health officials, whether the virus is continuing to have community spread or whether it has been contained.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has outlined the need for all communities to implement a social distancing protocol. By following these reasonable precautions, the Lamar County community can prevent the spread of the illness:

Don’t shake hands

Wash your hands regularly

Limit movement within the community, especially avoiding crowded placed and

maintaining 3 to 6 ft of distance between people (at least an arm’s length)

If you are moving around in the community, don’t congregate in large groups

Self-quarantine and monitor for symptoms if travel has been to areas with known

COVID-19 cases – both inside and outside of the country.

If you suspect you have symptoms of COVID-19, call your health care provider for

medical advice .

Keep your child at home if he/she feels ill, even if you think it is just a cold.

Do not leave the house if you are ill, except to access medical care

This is a quickly changing situation. Lamar County superintendents will continue to monitor information and assess conditions provided by the CDC, state and City of Paris. Parents and students are asked to check their district’s websites frequently for updates.

Thank you for your support and cooperation to ensure that all members of the community stay safe and healthy.