Lamar County Severe Weather Update

Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell issued a Declaration of Disaster at about 7:20 Friday night after severe storms roared through the area. A confirmed tornado was spotted on the ground west of Paris shortly before 4:00 pm, moving north-northeast through Hopewell, Caviness, Beaver Creek, and Powderly. At least ten people were injured across the county as strong winds and tornadoes uprooted trees, destroyed homes and buildings, and damaged vehicles.

They brought several people to Paris Regional Medical Center from Red River County. At least 50 homes were destroyed or damaged. In addition, continuous rain and storms caused significant damage to roads and transportation routes beyond local resources’ ability to repair and re-open effectively. It was the first November tornado in Lamar County history.

Photos by Joseph Kirkpatrick