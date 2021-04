A Lamar County Jury has convicted a registered sex offender from Roxton of online solicitation of a minor. Prosecutors say Brady Allan Goss used Facebook to make contact with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl and openly discussed his sexual desires. He was actually in contact with Oklahoma detectives who set up a sting operation and arrested him. Goss reportedly confessed. The jury recommended a 99 year sentence, based on his previous criminal history.