Lamar County Sexual Assault Trial Scheduled To Begin Today

Testimony is scheduled to begin this morning in the sexual abuse trial of a Paris man facing multiple charges of sexual abuse. The state is accusing 36-year-old Elbert Luke Evans of seven counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and one count of Continuous Sexual Assault of a child under the age of 14. A jury of nine men and three women will decide the case. Court-appointed attorney Clay Johnson, of Sulphur Springs, is representing Evans, and Assistant District Attorney Jill Drake will prosecute.