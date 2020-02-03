" /> Lamar County Sexual Assault Trial Scheduled To Begin Today – EastTexasRadio.com
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Hess Lay Z Boy 2019
Momentum Polaris New Years Sales Event 2020

Lamar County Sexual Assault Trial Scheduled To Begin Today

15 hours ago

Testimony is scheduled to begin this morning in the sexual abuse trial of a Paris man facing multiple charges of sexual abuse. The state is accusing 36-year-old Elbert Luke Evans of seven counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and one count of Continuous Sexual Assault of a child under the age of 14. A jury of nine men and three women will decide the case. Court-appointed attorney Clay Johnson, of Sulphur Springs, is representing Evans, and Assistant District Attorney Jill Drake will prosecute.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     