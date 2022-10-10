Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Young Title Company Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header

Lamar County Sheriff’s Arrest Report

Lamar County Deputies arrested 56-year-old Herbert Warren Wilson, III, for two counts of felony theft, two counts of Possession of a controlled substance, and failure to identify as a fugitive. His bonds were $19,500.

Lamar County arrested 37i-year-old Blake Darcole Lindsey, Sr., on warrants for Abandoning or Endangering a Child by Criminal Negligence and felony theft. He remains in the Lamar County jail on a $115,000 bond.

Bond is $43,500 at the Lamar County Jail for 45-year-old Jason Glen Young. Deputies arrested him on bond surrender warrants for felony theft, engaging in organized criminal activities, burglary of a habitation, and burglary of a building.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     