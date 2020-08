Twenty-six-year-old Joseph Martin Medrano of Blossom was arrested by Lamar County deputies on a warrant for Violation of Parole. He’s being held without bond in the Lamar County Jail.

*Fifty-eight-year-old Mark Lynn Johnson of Paris was arrested by Lamar County deputies on an outstanding warrant. He was charged on a motion to adjudicate guilt on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person. No bond amount was set.