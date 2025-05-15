Lamar County Sherrif’s Office Arrests

Lamar County deputies arrested 69-year-old Kenneth Edward Murphy on 2 warrants charging him with Indecency with a Child by Sexual Contact. NO bond amount was set and he remains in jail.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jorge Garcia was arrested by Lamar County deputies for Habitual Burglary of a Habitation. His bond was set at $50,000 and he remains behind bars.

Forty-three-year-old Lakedrick Antron Fletcher was arrested by Lamar County deputies on multiple felony bond surrender warrants. He was also charged with Violation of his Parole and bond was denied.

Thirty-four-year-old Nathon Taylor of Blossom was arrested in Titus County . He was charged with Forgery of a financial instrument.