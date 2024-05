Lamar County Deputies arrested 39-year-old Jeffrey Alan Johnston on a warrant for Violation of Parole. He’s in the Lamar County Jail without bond.

Deputies arrested Brodric Deshay Titus on a Motion to Adjudicate Guilt for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. He was also charged on a Red River County warrant for Motion to Revoke for Burglary of a Habitation. They are holding him without a bond.