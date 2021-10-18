Lamar County SO Arrests

The Texas DSHS reports that the number of COVID fatalities in Lamar County since the pandemic began has now reached 200. There are currently 303 active cases of the virus and 8,186 recoveries.

Lamar County Deputies arrested 46-year-old Shawna Lynn Montgomery and 28-year-old Stephanie Lynn Montgomery early Saturday morning for Assault on a Peace Officer or Judge. Bond is $25,000 for each woman.

Deputies arrested 19-year-old Jordan Tremaine Whitmore early Saturday morning. They charged him with Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity, and his bond is $15,000.