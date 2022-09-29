Lamar County SO To Test Tornado Sirens

The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office will conduct its monthly test of the Emergency Warning System on Friday, September 30 at 10:30 AM. The testing will include the emergency warning sirens in the Powderly, Hopewell, Roxton, and Pattonville areas. Testing will be conducted if weather conditions permit.
Alternate Testing Date: Monday, October 3 at 10:30 AM
If maintenance is necessary, there may be a need to perform repeated activation of the Emergency Warning System in order to troubleshoot and/or repair any system problems