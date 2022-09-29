Hess Lawn Mower Header
Lamar County SO To Test Tornado Sirens

 

The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office will conduct its monthly test of the Emergency Warning System on Friday, September 30 at 10:30 AM. The testing will include the emergency warning sirens in the Powderly, Hopewell, Roxton, and Pattonville areas. Testing will be conducted if weather conditions permit.
Alternate Testing Date: Monday, October 3 at 10:30 AM
If maintenance is necessary, there may be a need to perform repeated activation of the Emergency Warning System in order to troubleshoot and/or repair any system problems

