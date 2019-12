The Lamar County “Spirit of Giving” is giving away multiple items at the Lamar County Courthouse Saturday including toys, bicycles, blankets, food, and baby supplies. Those attending are asked to bring something they can exchange for four tickets, which can be used “purchase” four items. Christ Community Church is hosting a coat drive, and people are asked to bring in new, or gently used, coats for the event. The deadline to donate items is Thursday.