Lamar County Teachers Trained by Nationally Renowned Speaker

About 1,100 educators and school leaders from Chisum ISD, Paris ISD, Prairiland ISD, and North Lamar ISD attended the annual Lamar County Convocation this week. The event featured renowned speaker and consultant Hal Bowman who presented “Teach Like A Rock Star.” After 20+ years of teaching, Bowman has spent the last decade consulting on how to discover the secrets for a profound and lasting impact on the lives of students. “The simplest decisions that we make have the most monumental impact on a child’s life,” Bowman said.