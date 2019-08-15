Momentum Motorsports Sea-Doo
Morrell banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice

Lamar County Teachers Trained by Nationally Renowned Speaker

5 hours ago

 

 

Convocation Speaker Hal Bowman

About 1,100 educators and school leaders from Chisum ISD, Paris ISD, Prairiland ISD, and North Lamar ISD attended the annual Lamar County Convocation this week. The event featured renowned speaker and consultant Hal Bowman who presented “Teach Like A Rock Star.” After 20+ years of teaching, Bowman has spent the last decade consulting on how to discover the secrets for a profound and lasting impact on the lives of students.  “The simplest decisions that we make have the most monumental impact on a child’s life,” Bowman said.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     