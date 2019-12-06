Lamar County – Toys for Tots and Salvation Army Seeking Help Tomorrow Through Next Week

Next week the Salvation Army and Toys for Tots are going to bag and tag all of the gifts for the Lamar County angels in our area. They have more Angels this year than last year. There are hundreds of angels that were not adopted off of their trees. Toys for Tots partners with the Salvation Army to service all of our Lamar County angels.

They desperately need new toys and new clothes of all sizes dropped off from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Harley Davidson this Saturday at the annual Christmas toy drive. They will distribute all of the angels on December 18th. If anyone can not make it to Harley-Davidson this Saturday they can drop off new toys and clothes to the Salvation Army or Prairiland High School all next week.

Sergeant Jay Hoskins Marine Corps League who runs Toys for Tots does not have one employee. Everybody who works for our Toys for Tots program for Lamar County works for free and 100% of the donations and 100% of the toys go to our Lamar County angels. Our Marine Corp League, Salvation Army employees, Prairiland High School Beta Club, and some employees of our other businesses around town supplies all of the muscle and bodies to bag and tag all of these gifts for over 800 angels that will service on the 18th.

We need your help to help us finish out all of these angels wishes for this Christmas and to make sure we take care of the ones in our community in need.