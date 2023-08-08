ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Lamar County United Way Awards Breakfast

 

The United Way of Lamar County  will hold their Annual Breakfast Meeting on Wednesday, August 16th at 9am at the Love Civic Center to recognize last year’s Outstanding Workplace Campaigns and the Campaign Cabinet volunteers who ran those internal campaigns.  In addition, the Partner Agency Volunteers of the Year will be named and the United Way will will honor former Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley as this year’s Lifetime Community Service Leadership Award recipient. To reserve tickets email jenny.wilson@lamarcountyuw.org or call 903-784-6642.

