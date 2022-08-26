Lamar County United Way Sets Campaign Goal

The United Way of Lamar County’s goal is $575,000 for its upcoming fundraising campaign. Money raised will benefit numerous local charitable agencies, organizations, and programs helping the needy, elderly, and children. Also, at the Wednesday breakfast meeting, the United Way honored the Bawcom family with the Lifetime Community Service Leadership Award. The late Jerry Bawcum family members are former owners of the local Toyota dealership. Thelma Daingerfield was honored as the partner agency Volunteer of the Year.