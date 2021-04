The Lamar County Health District’s next covid vaccination clinic is Friday April 9 at the Love Civic Center. ALL ADULTS over age 18 are eligible to sign up for a shot. Registering guarantees you a shot, but those who walk-in will be able to be vaccinated according to availability. To register visit https://www.paristexas.gov/covidvaccinelist. Or call 903-737-4167 Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9am-noon.