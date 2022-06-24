Lamar County Weekend

The Reno Summer Celebration and Barbecue Cook-off will be Saturday from noon until dark at Kiwanis Park. There will be many vendors, bounce houses, a water slide at the event, and live music. The grand finale will be a Fireworks show. For more information, call 903-785-6581 or visit the website – renotexas.us.

Burgers for Blue Collars is Friday from 11:00 until 4:00 pm. It’s free burgers, chips & drinks, and you could win an ice chest & grilling stuff. The sponsor is Healthcare Express and Legend Healthcare at 5220 SE Loop 286 in Paris.

The Paris Farmers and Artisan Market Spring and Summer FULL market are back! Every Saturday from 8:00 until 1:00 pm, with a whole house of vendors.