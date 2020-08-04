Lamar County Will No Longer Host 4th of July Fireworks

From Lamar County Chamber of Commerce

The Lamar County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors recently voted to end their commitment to organize the annual Fourth of July fireworks display in the city of Paris. The Chamber took on this responsibility in 2015 from the Paris Rotary Club.

“There were several factors that went into the decision,” Chamber President Paul Allen said. “First, it is an incredibly time consuming commitment for the Chamber staff, but doesn’t coincide with our mission to promote local businesses. Moreover, in the past few years, additional municipalities within the county we serve, like Reno and Blossom, are hosting their own fireworks shows.

“The cost of the fireworks display is underwritten by donations by several sponsors and individuals. So really we just need a group willing to organize the event and collect the sponsorships. We are confident that another entity will come forward to organize the annual event.”

Those who are interested in hosting the annual Fourth of July fireworks in Paris and would like more information, contact the Chamber at 903-784-2501.