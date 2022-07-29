Hess Lawn Mower Header
Young Title Company Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
cypress basin hospice

Lamar County Young Life Annual Clay Shoot

Do you like Skeet Shooting, like Young Life, or both? Then this event is for you!

On behalf of Young Life, we invite you to join us on Saturday, Aug 6 at 8:00 am at Fasken Ranch for our annual Lamar County YL Sporting Clays Shoot. It will be a ten-station Sporting Clays tournament with ten clays per station. Come individually, or come with a team! Teams will consist of five shooters. Your registration includes targets, ear protection, 100 clays, and a meal to follow. Shooters will also receive a shirt if registered by Jul 21 and a hat. Don’t miss out! Join us Saturday, Aug 6, for a great day of friendly competition, good food, and fun, all while supporting a great cause!

To register for the shoot, please email Jordon Walker at jordon_walker20@yahoo.com, and you will receive the correct details.

Fish Fry

But that’s not all! Come hang out with us Friday, Aug 5, for a Pre-Shoot and Fish Fry from 5:00 pm until 9:00 pm at Fasken Ranch 7225 County Road 42500 Paris.

*$50 for 50 pre-shoot clays from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm

*Fish Fry from 6:00-9:00 pm. $10 fish plate for ages 13 and up, $5 for ages 7-12, and kids six and under eat free!

*Fish fry plate | Dessert Auction | Bounce House | RAFFLE | Live Music by Kevin Jackson!

All proceeds from these events support the work of Young Life, a non-denominational, international Christian outreach for teenagers whose purpose is to introduce adolescents to Jesus Christ.

Don’t miss out on this incredible, two-day fundraiser for Lamar County Young Life! It’s going to be a blast! Please get in touch with Jordon Walker at jordon_walker20@yahoo.com with any questions.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     