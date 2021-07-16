Lamar County Young Life Fish Fry And Sporting Clays August 13 & 14

Lamar County Young Life has annual fish fry and sporting clays on Friday and Saturday, August 13 and 14, at Fasken Ranch 7225 County Road 42500. The fish fry happens Friday evening from 6:00-9:00 pm with the fish fry plate, bounce house, dessert auction, raffle, and live music. The cost is $20 for ages 13 and up, $10 for ages 7-13, kids six and under eat free.

Saturday – it’s the clay shoot. $500 per five-person team. Fees cover 100 targets and lots of fun. Top shooter and top team awards as well. Lunch will be provided post-shoot. Shooters must provide guns, shells, and eye protection. Contact Jordan Walker at Jordan_walker20@yahoo.com with any questions.