Lamar-Delta Retired Teachers And School Employees Association Members Attend Day At The Capitol In Austin

Eight Lamar-Delta Retired Teachers and School Employees Association (LDRTSEA) members attended Texas Retired Teachers Association’s (TRTA) Day at the Capitol in Austin on Wednesday, April 12.

More than 1,000 TRTA members, all wearing red shirts, were at the Capitol meeting with legislators, advocating for a much-needed cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for retirees. In addition, LDRTSEA members visited the offices of Rep. Gary VanDeaver & Sen. Bryan Hughes (Lamar Co.) and Rep. Reggie Smith & Sen. Bob Hall (Delta Co.), met with each staff, and left a gift of Anderson Peanut Patties for each legislator.

Retired teachers filled the House and Senate galleries simultaneously and were present as they made resolutions read into each record recognizing April 10-14, 2023, as Texas Retired Teachers Week. All members of both chambers supported the solutions, while all retired teachers applauded the legislators for their support.

The day’s last event was an ice cream social on the East Lawn of the Capitol, where TRTA members met informally with legislators to discuss the COLA and ask for their votes. TRTA Executive Director Tim Lee also updated the House and Senate COLA bills. LDRTSEA members could spend time with Rep. Gary VanDeaver during the event.

