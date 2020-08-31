Lamar Electric Sends Hurricane Disaster Relief Crew

Ten employees of Lamar Electric were dispatched to the Jasper area and helped restore power to more than 15,000 homes after Hurricane Laura ravaged the area. All rural electric co-ops use the same construction specifications, which allow crews to be very comfortable rebuilding lines in an unfamiliar place. The team took several four-wheel-drive trucks as well as off-road equipment. The off-road track-mounted equipment will allow them to set poles in wet areas that are not accessible to a regular digger truck.