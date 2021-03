Call centers in Lamar and Fannin County are busy this week calling people who have signed up for Coronavirus vaccines. Almost 2,800 doses were administered at the Paris clinic last Friday and Saturday. Officials are urging those signed up for the vaccines answer their phone even if they don’t recognize the number on the caller ID. Those who haven’t signed up can do so today and tomorrow from 9 – noon at 903- 737-4167 or online anytime at paristexas.gov/covidvaccinelist.