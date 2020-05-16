Lamar National Bank Discusses Plans To Re-Open Lobby

Liberty National Bank

Lamar National Bank CEO and President Greg Wilson announced that plans to reopen the bank lobbies at all locations are currently under discussion.

Wilson stated, “While we are anxious to see our customers face-to-face, the safety of our employees and customers is our number one priority. The earliest date we are considering right now is June 1. “

Wilson continues, “For ten weeks now, we have been able to meet the needs of our bank customers without lobby access, by utilizing the drive-thru, telephone, online, and mobile banking. When we do open, expect things to look a little different. Initially, lobby access will have limited capacity, and social distancing markers will appear on the floor.”

The majority of the Lamar National Bank employees have been working remotely to promote safety and business continuity. For those employees who are working in the bank, we check their temperature daily. If someone is working in the bank tests positive for COVID-19, contact tracing protocols would likely require all employees to quarantine for 14 days. Wilson explains, “By having the majority of staff working remotely, we can bring in replacements and continue to operate continuously.”

Although there have not been any customers complaining about the closed lobbies, Lamar National Bank sent out a survey on how to best serve them and to determine what they need at this time.

Lamar National Bank is headquartered in Paris, Texas, and has branches in Reno, Celina, Northlake, and an office in Fort Worth. For more information, call 903-785-0701.