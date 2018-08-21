Lamar-Red River County Crime Stoppers Bed Races

Let’s put the crime to bed. Lamar & Red River County Crime Stoppers is putting Crime to Bed, Saturday, September 29, beginning at 1:00 pm, at the Red River Valley Fairground. Paris Chevrolet Buick GMC, Hearts and Hands Home Care and First Federal Community Bank are sponsoring the bed race. Gates open at 11:00 am so come out early, vote in the people’s choice award, see the beds and enjoy the fair.

The five-man teams will compete in a double elimination tournament. Medals will be awarded to the team with the fastest bed, the slowest bed, the most creative bed/attire and the people’s choice award. The people’s choice award will be voted on by attendees. Attendees can purchase tickets to vote for their favorite bed for $1 each, seven for $5, or 15 for $10 and place the ticket or tickets in a jar at their favorite bed. Beds will be on display from Wednesday through 1:00 pm Saturday at the fairgrounds during the Red River Valley Fair.

A Bed parade will be held Friday night at 7:30 pm.

A race team consists of five people, minimum age 12 years old with at least one adult (age 18 and up) one rider, who must ride on top of the bed, four (no more, no less) runners to propel the bed. Only ONE member of the team – the rider – must be on the bed at all times except at the end of the lane when the rider will jump off the bed over a bale of hay to reach the t-shirt the rider must put on before jumping back over the bale of hay to get back on the bed to finish the race. Beds may not be pulled, only pushed from the sides and/or back. Runners are responsible for stopping their beds. Runners must wear footwear suitable for running.

Entry fee is $200 per team. Entry forms and rules are available on the Lamar & Red River Valley Crime Stoppers website, www.785tipscom.

Funds raised will be used to support the administrative functions of Lamar & Red River Valley Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards up to $1,000 to anonymous persons who report information about those who have committed criminal activity, the location of wanted persons, the location of the stolen property or illegal drugs and narcotics.

Crime Stoppers works because of the support and involvement of our citizens. Come out and support Crime Stoppers and have a great day in Putting Crime to Bed and enjoy the fair.