Lamar-Red River Crime Stoppers Needs Your Help

Casey Andrew Clark

Lamar & Red River County Crime Stoppers needs your help locating Casey Andrew Clark of Red River County.

He is wanted for a total of Fifteen Warrants: (14) Felony Warrants and (1) Misdemeanor Warrant: The warrants include, Manufacture or Delivery of a Substance in Penalty Group 1, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Body Armor by Felon, Evading Arrest or Detention With Previous Convictions, Theft of a Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance in Penalty Group 2-A.

Casey Clark is 30 years old and 5’10” tall, 210 lbs., with brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information on the location of Casey Clark, please contact LRRCCS.

If your information leads to his arrest, you become eligible for a CASH reward of up to $1,000.00. Crime Stoppers doesn’t pay for information submitted in any manner other than calls to our program.

903.427.8477 or 903.785.8477

www.785tips.com

www.p3tips.com

P3 Tips app for smartphone

Lamar & Red River County Crime Stoppers will not pay rewards for information provided through any source other than its program calls. Calls may be made to Lamar County Crime Stoppers by any method mentioned above.

William (Buddy) Heuberger, Executive Director

Lamar & Red River County Crime Stoppers