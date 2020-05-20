Lamar, Titus County Deputies Arrest Felony Theft Suspect

Deputies with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant in Titus County with the assistance of Titus County Sheriff’s Office. The warrant stemmed from a theft Deputies were investigating that occurred at a business in Deport on May 17th. Store video surveillance showed the suspects removing over $7200 in cash and merchandise from the business without the owner’s knowledge.

Deputies were able to obtain an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Brandon Edward LeBeau of Talco, Texas for Theft of Prop >=$2500 <$30K and executed the search warrant at his residence. LeBeau was later arrested by Titus County Sheriff’s Office and transported to their jail without incident where he was arraigned and released on a $4,000 bond. The investigation is ongoing with other arrests expected.