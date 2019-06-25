Morrell banner
Landowners Education Series Continues In Mt Vernon

3 hours ago

 

The Landowners Educational Series is for anyone wanting to learn more about managing their land. Topics include pasture utilization, pasture management and establishment, pond management, tree/forest management, nuisance animal control, and agriculture law. All programs will be at the Franklin County Airport off of Highway 37, just north of Mount Vernon.

The Friday (Jun 28) program will begin back at 1:00 pm and will be over nuisance animal control. Greg Miller from Texas Parks and Wildlife will be the presenter. Topics include trapping and controlling nuisance animals as well as why some animals are considered to be nuisances and any other pertinent information regarding nuisance animals and how they affect the land.

