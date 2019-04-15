Landowners Educational Series

The Landowners Educational Series is for anyone wanting to learn more about managing their land. Topics include pasture utilization, pasture management and establishment, pond management, tree/forest management, nuisance animal control, and agriculture law. All programs will be at the Franklin County Airport off of Highway 37, just north of Mount Vernon. The Friday (Apr 26) program will begin at 1:00 pm and be on pond management. A representative from the Noble Foundation will be speaking on pond health, weed control, fish health, establishing ponds and water testing. We can offer one-hour CEU credit for pesticide applicator license holders. No additional charge for CEU.

The Friday (May 24) event will begin at noon and include lunch. A round-table discussion will be where landowners may ask other producers, feed and agriculture companies questions and producers will learn about what the various agricultural companies have to offer them in the Camp-Delta-Franklin Counties area. The meal is sponsored by area Texas Farm Bureau, who will also be available to discuss membership opportunities. After the roundtable discussion, the regular program will commence. This month’s topic will be on forestry. Eric Taylor, Silviculturist from Texas A&M AgriLife Extension and the Pittsburg, TX Forestry department will present.

The Friday (Jun 28) program will begin back at 1:00 pm and will be over nuisance animal control. Greg Miller from Texas Parks and Wildlife will be the presenter. Topics include trapping and controlling nuisance animals as well as why some animals are considered to be nuisances and any other pertinent information regarding nuisance animals and how they affect the land.

The Friday (Jul 26) program will begin at 1:00 pm and cover agriculture law. Dr. Tiffany Dowell-Lashmet, Extension Agricultural Law Specialist, will be our guest speaker. She will include lease land, agribusiness and farm, and ranch management topics. A representative from the local tax office will also present on topics such as taxes and tax exemption.

The Friday (Aug 30) program will begin at 1:00 pm, Pasture Utilization is the topic. Dr. Jason Banta, Extension Beef Cattle Specialist, will cover pasture grazing rotation, stocking rates, cross fencing and other issues regarding grazing cattle.

Sincerely,

Kaycee Davis-CEA Agriculture

Camp County

Kaycee.davis@ag.tamu.edu

903-856-5005

115 Dr. ML King Jr. Ave, Ste D

Pittsburg, TX 75686