On Sunday TxDOT crews will be replacing a message board on an overhead sign on I-30 eastbound near the Franklin and Titus County Line. This will require the exit to be closed from 7:00 am to noon, or until work is completed. Traffic will be detoured onto the frontage road at Exit 150 east of Mt Vernon and directed back onto I-30 at Entrance 153/Spur 185, in Winfield. Flaggers will be used to direct traffic through intersections for better traffic flow.