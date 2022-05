Huge crowds of migrants are showing up at the Texas border, waiting for the end of Title 42. The border health rule, which expedites deportations, ends Monday. Illegal immigrants are lining up to claim asylum. In addition to Central Americans, there are now a large number of Haitians. They want jobs, but because Haiti is a failed state, they’re also seeking safety. Haiti was ravaged by hurricanes and because of the political unrest, it has become a failed nation.