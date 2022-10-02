Last Call for Free Mammography Clinic

Due to demand, they added additional appointments to the Free Mammography Clinic hosted by the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation in partnership with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs. Therefore, a few openings are still available. If you are an uninsured woman over 40 who lives in Hopkins County, you are eligible for a free mammogram through this program.

The staff of the Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Center, a part of CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, will welcome women to the clinic on two Saturdays, October 15 and 29.

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an excellent time to schedule an annual mammogram. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point. In addition, the risk of breast cancer increases with age, so mammograms are essential, as is early detection.

If you are eligible for a free mammogram, call 903-438-4325 to schedule an appointment. Don’t delay.

Photo: The friendly staff of Ruth & Jack Gillis Women’s Center at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs look forward to assisting women through the Free Mammography Clinic sponsored by the Hopkins County Health Care Foundation. Photographed with the 3D mammography machine are (L to R) Stefany Walton, Melissa Hastings, and Carol Stillwagoner.