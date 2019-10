Friday is the last day of early voting for the Constitutional Amendment Election. Election Day is Tuesday, November 5. ( Sulphur Springs voters will consider spending $200,000 of EDC money per year for 20 years for Pacific Park and the Senior Citizens Center. There is a school board election for North Hopkins ISD and in Cumby there is balloting for Mayor and in the Cumby ISD for a $6.2 million bond for numerous improvements.)