Last Minute Push to Get Texans Counted in 2020 Census

Fearing a significant under-count in the census, the Texas Secretary of State’s office found $15-million dollars for a last minute ad campaign. With less than 30 days left, Texas is sitting on a total response rate of just 79-percent.

State Representative Cesar Blanco is hopeful this last minute ad campaign will motivate Texans to fill out their census form, but he’s not very confident. Blanco filed legislation in 2019 to set up a census response committee but the democrat’s bill didn’t get enough support from across the aisle. It’s estimated that a one percent undercount could cost Texas around $300-million in federal dollars, and additional seats in congress.