ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Young Title Company Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
cypress basin hospice

Last Weekend For Christus Athletic Injury Clinic

CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine of Sulphur Springs will offer the free Saturday Athletic Injury Clinic one last time this year. It is Saturday, Nov 12, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. The injury clinic is for all student-athletes from 7th grade to college, all sports included. Students can get a free exam and X-ray to determine a plan of care to treat their injuries. The clinic is at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Medical Building 5, 103B Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs. For more information about our Sports Medicine program or Orthopedic services, please call 903.885.6688.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2022, All Rights Reserved                                     