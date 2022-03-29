Late Night/Early Morning Severe Weather Update

A line of showers and storms, some severe, are expected late tonight through mid-morning Wednesday with the next upper-level storm system and surface cold front. Severe weather is possible, especially across North Texas and the red-hatched area where all modes of severe weather, including a few brief spin-up tornadoes along the fast-moving squall line, will be possible. However, the primary hazard could be damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph due to the fast forward motion of the line of storms. In addition, some marginally severe hail will be possible with the most powerful storms. Otherwise, rainfall amounts will average less than an inch in most areas due to the fast forward speed of the line of storms.