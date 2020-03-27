" /> Latest Case of COVID-19 Was “Community Spread” – EastTexasRadio.com
Latest Case of COVID-19 Was “Community Spread”

1 hour ago

 

Paris Mayor Steve Clifford

Mayor Steve Clifford has confirmed that the first two cases of Coronavirus in Paris were travel related. He added that the third case, was apparently contracted through interaction with the local community. He said that it is a near certainty that there are many more people in the community infected with the disease, but limitations in testing capability could lead to a false sense of security. Clifford said the latest cases should be a wake-up call for residents who are not heeding the advice of medical professionals and federal, state, and local authorities.

