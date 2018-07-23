Lauren Alaina And Alex Hopkins Engaged In Today’s Nashville Insider

Billboard magazine claims Kelly Clarkson and Maren Morris recently had a funny Twitter exchange over wine.

Maren Tweeted; ”Guys, I hate to tell you this, but red wine is gross.”

Kelly responded; ”#Blasphemy …..I mean, maybe you haven’t had the right glass of Pinot Noir is all I’m saying. This calls for a winery tour! Seriously, we have to fix this. #CodeRedWine”

People magazine claims Lauren Alaina and Alex Hopkins have gotten engaged.

She posted; “Being yours forever has a nice ‘RING’ to it. WE ARE ENGAGED. EEEK. “#HoppilyEverHopkins.”

The couple has been dating since 2012

Miranda Lambert was recently performing in Long Island, New York when she brought Little Big Town on stage to cover the Dixie Chicks’ song ”Goodbye Earl.” They drank a bottle of Fireball whiskey while singing.

Garth Brooks tells CMT that he wants to record with Carrie Underwood. “Wow. Who wouldn’t like that? She’s phenomenal. Carrie is a doll, yeah. I’ve had some wonderful, wonderful thoughts about collaboration.”

The NY Post claims Taylor Swift’s cats, Meredith and Olivia, now have their own merchandise line. Fans can buy $15 patches, $15 pins, $20 pens, $10 stickers and $20 earrings from Taylor’s online store. The cats are also selling their own $30 t-shirts.

Morgan Evans tells Entertainment Tonight that he wears inexpensive wedding rings. “I’ve never been a jewelry guy. The actual ring, it annoyed me picking up things and it would get clunky when I would play guitar, so I bought this packet of four silicon rings from Amazon — it was $10 for a pack of four — so I generally just wear one of those. So, yes, I did lose a wedding band, but it was just one of the silicon ones. I lost it when I was surfing and didn’t even realize. We were out and we found this little market stall and they had a bunch of rings there, so now I have a Hawaiian one, as well.”

Blake Shelton tells People magazine that he ignores the tabloids and their crazy stories about him and Gwen. “Don’t you read the tabloids? Gwen and I already have a few kids. We’ve been married and divorced and married again a couple of times. We were married before we ever even met each other!”