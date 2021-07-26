" />Lawmakers Check In On Texas Move To SEC – EastTexasRadio.com
Lawmakers Check In On Texas Move To SEC

Dave Kirkpatrick 14 hours ago

Some Texas lawmakers say they have a say in which conference the UT-Longhorns play. So could the Longhorns be leaving the Big 12 for the SEC? A bill in the house wants to require legislative approval for the move to happen. The bill has the support of at least 30 members, preparing a companion bill for the senate. Some lawmakers say due to state funding for UT, the legislature has oversight anyway.

