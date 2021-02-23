Lawmakers Meeting This Week About Winter Storm

Texas lawmakers will begin investigations this week into the power losses last week during the bitter and prolonged winter storm, which Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called as a Category 5 storm. The Texas Senate Business and Commerce Committee will get underway Thursday and Friday. Senators promised they would continue until legislation is ready to be passed that addresses the outages and how they can be prevented in the future. On the House side, there will be a joint hearing of the House State Affairs and Energy Resources committees.