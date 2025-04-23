Lawmakes Considering Impact Of Population Growth On Power Grid

So many people are moving to Texas, and there are growing questions about the state’s power grid strain. Lawmakers are looking at several options, but one not on the table is connecting the state to the East or West Coast grids. State Senator Bob Hall passed a separate bill in the State House supporting investments in next-generation nuclear power. Backers say it’s the most reliable option available and will make the state the epicenter of research. And the power, they say, will fuel a growing number of AI data centers.

Mucha gente se está mudando a Texas, y hay cada vez más preguntas sobre la tensión de la red eléctrica del estado. Los legisladores están considerando varias opciones, pero una que no está sobre la mesa es conectar el estado a las redes de la costa este u oeste. El senador estatal Bob Hall aprobó un proyecto de ley separado en la Cámara de Representantes que apoya las inversiones en energía nuclear de próxima generación. Los partidarios dicen que es la opción más confiable disponible y convertirá al estado en el epicentro de la investigación. Y el poder, dicen, impulsará un número creciente de centros de datos de IA.