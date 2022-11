Amanda Ramirez, a Florida woman, is suing the Kraft Heinz Company for $5 million, claiming they misled the public about the time it takes to prepare its Velveeta microwavable mac and cheese cups. “Ready in 3½ minutes” is printed on the box, which is the amount of time the food takes to cook in a microwave. However, the suit says it takes more time to complete the other required steps.