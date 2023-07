A group of booksellers and publishers filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday seeking to block a new Texas book ratings law they say could ban such classics “Romeo and Juliet” and “Of Mice and Men” from state public school classrooms and libraries over sexual content. They expect the law to take effect Sep 1. The lawsuit argues the statute is unconstitutionally vague, violating free speech rights and an undue burden on booksellers. It seeks to block the law before it takes effect.