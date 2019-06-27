Morrell banner
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Momentum Motorsports Sea-Doo
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice

Lawsuits: Dallas Man Charged in Killings Had More Victims

16 mins ago

 

Two North Texas senior centers are facing lawsuits, alleging staff tried to hide a string of suspicious deaths, believed to be committed by an illegal immigrant from Kenya posing as a maintenance worker. 46 year old Billy Chemirmir has been in jail since last year on charges he robbed and killed a dozen elderly people at senior centers in Collin and Dallas counties.  Now, the families of six more people are suing the Tradition-Prestonwood in Dallas, saying the complex tried to hide suspicious deaths.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     