Le Tourneau University – Sports

LeTourneau Men’s Tennis Earns Three Flight Championships At ITA Regionals

ABILENE, Texas – Earning flight championships in the consolation “B” singles flight, consolation “C” singles flight and the “C” flight doubles, the LeTourneau University men’s tennis team would close out fall competition at the 2018 ITA Division III Southwest Regional Tournament hosted by McMurry University in Abilene, Texas on Saturday, September 29.

Winning the consolation “B” flight in singles action was freshman Bobby Clark, defeating Austin Cervantes of Schreiner 7-5, 2-6, 10-7 and Robert Riggs of Schreiner by scores of 6-0, 6-1 to earn his third straight victory. Zac Crowley-Kurth would end his fall season in similar fashion, earning the consolation “C” flight championship with wins over Johari Dramiga of Texas Lutheran (6-3, 2-6, 10-5) and Mario Gallinar (6-3, 7-5) of Schreiner.

Crowley-Kurth would go on to team up with Jeffrey Golladay to win the “C” flight doubles championship, picking up an 8-3 win over Ben Berkheimer and Jack Johns of Schreiner before taking down Eric Wendt and Joshua Bowman of Texas Lutheran by a score of 8-1.

Full results from Saturday’s action can be viewed below:

Christian Farris – consolation “A” flight – W (6-1, 6-4) over Bobby Clark (LeTourneau), L (6-7 {5-7}, 7-6 {7-5}, 7-10) to Nathaniel Schoendorf (Hardin-Simmons)

Bobby Clark – consolation “A” flight – L (1-6, 4-6) to Christian Farris (LeTourneau)

Jimmie Henson – consolation “A” flight – L (5-7, 2-6) to Calum Robe (Austin College)

Nathan Schmidt – consolation “B” flight – W (7-5, 2-6, 10-7) over Austin Cervantes (Schreiner), W (6-0, 6-1) over Robert Riggs (Schreiner)

Zac Crowley-Kurth – consolation “C” flight – W (6-3, 2-6, 10-5) over Johari Dramiga (Texas Lutheran), W (6-3, 7-5) over Mario Gallinar (Schreiner)

Collin Patterson – “E” flight – L (0-6, 3-6) to Ethan Espiritu (Concordia Texas)

Jeffrey Golladay / Zac Crowley-Kurth – W (8-3) over Ben Berkheimer / Jack Johns (Schreiner), W (8-1) over Eric Wendt / Joshua Bowman (Texas Lutheran)

LeTourneau Men’s Soccer Wins Third-Straight Match, Beats Sul Ross State 2-1

ALPINE, Texas – Jumping out to a 2-0 lead midway through the first half, the LeTourneau University men’s soccer team picked up their third-straight victory with a 2-1 road win over Sul Ross State University at Lobo Field in Alpine, Texas on Saturday, September 29.

The victory moves LETU to 4-4-1 overall and 3-2-0 in the American Southwest Conference while the Lobos slipped to 1-6-0 overall and 1-3-0 in the ASC.

“I’m super proud of the guys today as they worked extremely hard in a tough environment,” said head coach Collin Cone in a post-match interview. “Anytime you travel 10 hours and get a win it is a big deal.” “We knew to go into the game we were going to have to play with heart, have each other’s back’s, and never quit.” “We won today because we were a team and are taking this season one game at a time.”

How It Happened:

It wouldn’t take long for the YellowJackets to find their way onto the scoreboard as a shot by Luis De La Torre in the fifth minute would bounce off the Sul Ross goalie and be returned into the net.

LeTourneau would keep the pressure on SRSU, earning a pair of corner kicks in the 13th minute and forcing a Lobo to save on a shot by Moises Soto-Barrera.

Holding their 1-0 lead, the YellowJackets would put the ball back into the 18-yard box on a corner kick by De La Torre and see a headed ball by Varney Carter cleaned up by Dustin Gray to make the score 2-0 at the 20:20 mark.

LeTourneau’s two-goal lead would be cut in half nearly instantaneously as the Lobos would take a possession off the kickoff and push the ball into the box and net their first goal of the game to make it 2-1 just 55 seconds later.

The rest of the first half would go relatively quietly as each team would put up one more shot on goal with LETU’s Christian Hunter hitting the post and Jose Luis Originales of Sul Ross forcing a save from C.J. Leyva.

A shot from LETU’s Isaiah Johnson would be turned away by Sul Ross in the 50th minute to open up the second half, but give LETU a corner kick as the YellowJackets would look to add to their lead.

Things would start to become a back-and-forth style of game with both teams looking to counterattack off of missed opportunities by the other despite opportunities being limited.

With the score still at 2-1 in the 84th minute, LETU would go down a man after seeing David Egbesent off for a second yellow card which would force the YellowJackets to re-assess their plans moving forward.

Even while facing the final seven minutes of action short-handed, LETU would continue to hold possession of the ball and play in the attacking third of the field, as Sul Ross would manage just one shot with six seconds remaining that would be turned away.

Key Stats:

After outshooting Sul Ross by a 5-3 margin in the first half, the YellowJackets would see the Lobos put up eight shots in the second half compared to six for LETU to finish the match at 11-11 in shots.

The physical match throughout saw a total of 29 fouls called, with 16 fouls called in the second half.

Gray, Soto-Barrerra and Zachariah Malik all led the YellowJackets with two shots each, while five other players all attempted one shot.

What’s Next?

LETU will look to win their third-straight matchup in the Highway 80 rivalry as the YellowJackets will host East Texas Baptist University on Saturday, October 6 at 7:30 pm. LETU has shutout the Tigers in each of the previous two matchups, including a 2-0 win in Marshall last season.

LeTourneau Volleyball Falls In Five-Set Thriller At Rhodes College

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Taking on Rhodes College for the first time since September 9, 2016, the LeTourneau University volleyball team would battle back from a 2-1 deficit to force a deciding fifth set before eventually falling in five sets at the Mallory Gymnasium in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday, September 29.

LETU is now 6-11 overall with three more non-conference matches left this season while the Lynx improved to 10-5 overall after winning twice on Saturday.

How It Happened:

As has been the habit this season, the YellowJackets would fall behind early in the opening set as Rhodes would jump out to a 12-6 lead and force an LETU timeout.

The six-point deficit would grow to eight at 21-13, as LeTourneau never could find a way to string together enough points to dig out of the hole as the Lynx would manage to claim a 25-19 victory and open up an early match lead.

A nip-and-tuck start to the second set saw the YellowJackets open up a 6-2 lead before seeing Rhodes battle back to tie the match 7-7 before LETU would go on a 7-1 run to take a 15-8 lead on the Lynx.

LeTourneau would never look back following the run as the YellowJackets would close out the set in similar fashion with a 4-1 run to tie the match following a 25-16 set victory.

Neither team would allow the other to open up a lead of more than three points in the early stages of the third set as ties at 7-7, 9-9, and 11-11 left the third set open for the taking heading into the latter stages of the set.

It would be a 5-0 run by Rhodes that allowed the Lynx to open up a 17-12 lead which would give just enough breathing room for the home team as Rhodes would close out a 25-19 set victory.

With their backs up against the wall, LETU would take a 13-9 lead following a 4-0 run to force a Rhodes timeout.

LeTourneau’s lead would grow to six at 18-12, but see a 5-1 run by Rhodes cut the lead back to 19-17 in favor of the YellowJackets.

The LETU lead would shrink to just a single-point at 20-19, but it would be LETU who ended the set with five of the final seven points to force a fifth set following a 25-21 victory.

In the deciding set, LETU would jump out to a 3-1 lead off a kill by Kianna Crow, but see a 5-0 Rhodes run give the Lynx a 6-3 lead and force a YellowJacket timeout.

Playing from behind, LETU would find a way to tie the game at 12-12, but run out of luck as the final three points of the match would go to the Lynx.

Key Stats:

LeTourneau would hold a slight edge in attack percentage, finishing with a .161 attack percentage compared to a .139 percentage for the Lynx.

Each team would dish out 49 assists in the match as the YellowJackets also held a slim 10-7 advantage in blocks. The freshman led the offensive attack for LeTourneau with Crow (13) and Lexie Welton finishing as the top-two kill leaders for the YellowJackets.

What’s Next?

Kicking off the month of October with six of 11 matches in the month taking place at home, the YellowJackets will play host to Austin College in non-conference action on Tuesday, October 2 at 6:00 pm.

Long Road Trip Dooms LeTourneau Women’s Soccer With 3-1 Loss At Sul Ross

ALPINE, Texas – Facing a 2-0 second-half deficit in their only game of the week, the LeTourneau University women’s soccer team would be unable to mount a comeback in a 3-1 defeat to Sul Ross State University at Lobo Field in Alpine, Texas on Saturday, September 29.

The loss leaves LETU with a 6-3-1 overall record and 2-3-0 clip in the American Southwest Conference while the Lobos improved to 3-3-0 overall and 2-2-0 in the ASC.

How It Happened:

A fast and furious pace to open the game saw the YellowJackets look to press for possession early on and earn a corner kick in the opening minutes.

Just moments later, Sul Ross would manage to push into the attacking third of the field and force LeTourneau to the defensive side of things with a shot forcing a save from Mackenzie Wilbanks.

With the ball just past midfield, the Lobos would let off a shot that would manage to go right over the YellowJacket keeper as Sul Ross claimed a 1-0 lead at the 12:34 mark in the game.

Looking to find an equalizer, LETU would send a ball into the box to Reagan Sandford but be turned away by the Sul Ross keeper.

One final opportunity in the first half saw junior Alexis Segura take her chance with a shot on goal, but as seen before Lobo keeper Taylor Higgins once again would stand tall to keep the score at 1-0 at the break.

LeTourneau would look to utilize the same strategy as they did to open the first half, pressing into the attacking third of the field in the opening minutes of the half to try and find a game-tying goal.

Following shots by Sandford and Jennifer Martin, Sul Ross would turn to their offensive attack and push the ball into the attacking third to eventually find a goal at the 53:54 mark to make the score 2-0 in favor of the Lobos.

Sensing the game starting to slip away, LETU put on a full press to get on the board and back into the game and finding their first goal of the game at the 72:03 mark as Kelli Sonnier would beat the Lobo keeper by going with a shot over outstretched arms to cut the lead in half.

Any momentum gained by cutting into the Sul Ross lead would quickly be erased, however, as SRSU managed to earn a corner kick and tap in a third goal to reclaim their 2-1 lead.

One final push by the YellowJackets would see only one more shot for LETU as the Lobos would pack in their defense to defend and hang on for their first home victory of the year.

Key Stats:

Both LETU and Sul Ross would have numerous chances at the net, with the Lobos holding a 14-13 advantage in shots.

Corner kicks would be equally as tight throughout the match, with the YellowJackets holding a 4-3 lead on the set pieces.

Seven of LeTourneau’s shots would come from Sandford, with Sonnier accounting for two more. No other player for the YellowJackets had more than one.

What’s Next?

A week off to regroup will allow for LETU to return home and take on East Texas Baptist University on Saturday, October 6 at 5:00 pm. The Tigers last played on Thursday and earned a 2-1 overtime win at Sul Ross State.

LeTourneau Men’s Tennis Grind Out Wins At ITA Fall Regional

ABILENE, Texas – Playing in numerous matches throughout the day scattered throughout the city of Abilene, the LeTourneau University men’s tennis team managed to pick up seven wins in singles action and advance the doubles duo of Jeffrey Golladay and Zac Crowley-Kurth to the “C” Flight doubles semifinals tomorrow morning at the ITA NCAA Division III Fall Regional Tournament in Abilene, Texas on Friday, September 28.

Leading the way for LETU in singles play was juniors Dale Wallace and Collin Patterson as both would pick up a pair of wins in the “E” flight singles to advance to semifinal action on Saturday. Wallace managed to pick up a 6-1, 6-1 win over Matthew Santos of McMurry and a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Tyrese Sheffield of East Texas Baptist while Patterson took victories by scores of 6-4, 6-0 and 6-4, 6-3 over Roel Olvera of Texas Lutheran and Garrett Govea of Schreiner.

Bouncing back from opening-round losses in the “A” flight singles bracket would be Christian Farris, Bobby Clark, and Jimmie Henson while Nathan Schmidt (“B” flight) and Crowley-Kurth (“C” flight) will play in consolation semifinal matches in their respective flights tomorrow morning.

Doubles action on Friday saw close matches throughout for the YellowJackets as Farris and Henson would fall by a final of 9-7 to Christian Settles and Lars Wiik of Trinity University while Estrada and Schmidt dropped an 8-5 decision to Alonso Fernandez and Tyler Norman of Southwestern. Golladay and Crowley-Kurth advanced to semifinals in their respective flight Saturday morning after earning an 8-1 win over Isaiah Crowley and Seasn Oberhauser of Schreiner before picking up an 8-6 win over Chris Causer and Trey Fambrough of McMurry.

Friday Results – Men’s Tennis ITA Regional Singles

Christian Farris – “A” Flight – L (4-6, 2-6) to Lars Wiik (Trinity University), Consolation “A” W (6-4, 7-6 (10-3)) over Alex Mackellar (Mary Hardin-Baylor)

Bobby Clark – “A” Flight – L (2-6, 2-6) to Wilson Lambeth (Trinity University), Consolation “A” W (7-5, 6-0) over Jed De Luna (Texas-Dallas)

Rodrigo Vazquez Chairez – “A” Flight – L (1-6, 1-6) to Carlos Martinez (McMurry University), Consolation “A” L (6-4, 1-6, 6-10) to Griffin Weinkam (Hardin-Simmons)

Jimmie Henson – “A” Flight – L (4-6, 2-6) Matt Tyer (Trinity University), Consolation “A” W (6-2, 6-2) over Andrew Albright (Schreiner)

Nathan Schmidt – “B” Flight – L (6-1, 4-6, 4-10) to Adam Compton (Concordia TX), Consolation “B” – W (6-2, 6-1) over Adam Morris (East Texas Baptist)

James Estrada – “C” Flight – L (3-6, 4-6) Jacob Galindo (Texas Lutheran), Consolation “C” – L (3-6, 2-6) to Mario Gallinar (Schreiner)

Zac Crowley-Kurth – “C” Flight – L (3-6, 6-4, 7-10) to Evan Pena (Concordia Texas), Consolation “C” – W (6-4, 6-0) over Juan Ortiz (Schreiner)

Dale Wallace – “E” Flight – W (6-1, 6-1) over Matthew Santos (McMurry), W (6-3, 6-3) over Tyrese Sheffield (East Texas Baptist)

Collin Patterson – “E” Flight – W (6-4, 6-0) over Roel Olvera (Texas Lutheran), W (6-4, 6-3) over Garrett Govea (Schreiner)

Men’s Tennis ITA Regional Doubles

Christian Farris / Jimmie Henson – “A” Flight – L (7-9) to Christian Settles / Lars Wiik (Trinity University)

Bobby Clark / Rodrigo Vazquez Chairez – “A” Flight – L (0-8) to Alexis Mianche / Alex Joseph (Southwestern)

James Estrada / Nathan Schmidt – “B” Flight – L (5-8) to Alonso Fernandez / Tyler Norman (Southwestern)

Collin Patterson / Dale Wallace – “C” Flight – L (8-9 {7-10}) to Eric Wendt / Joshua Bowman (Texas Lutheran)

Jeffrey Golladay / Zac Crowley-Kurth – “C” Flight – W (8-1) over Isaiah Crowley / Sean Oberhauser (Schreiner), W (8-6) over Chris Causer / Trey Fambrough (McMurry University)

LeTourneau Volleyball Falls In Four At Centenary

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana – Getting a break in conference action for the first time since September 8, the LeTourneau University volleyball team came up short as they fell in four sets to Centenary College at the Gold Dome in Shreveport, Louisiana on Friday, September 28.

With the loss, the YellowJackets dropped to 6-10 overall while the Ladies improve to 8-11 overall.

How It Happened:

LETU failed to get an early jump on the Ladies to open up the match as they fell behind 5-1 to start the first set.

Two kills by freshman outside hitter Kianna Crow gave the YellowJackets some life early on to knot the game at nine following a four-point run.

The Ladies would be quick to answer, however, as a four-point run of their own, followed the LETU run to force a YellowJacket timeout.

Despite going on a 5-0 run out of the timeout to deadlock the set at 14-14, the YellowJackets were unable to outlast the Ladies as they reclaim the lead for good and take the first set 25-22.

The second set would start similar to the first, with a back and forth opening until Centenary found a pair of kills as part of an 8-1 run to go up by a score of 12-7.

Following a YellowJacket timeout, LeTourneau would begin their five-point comeback and didn’t look back as junior Audrey Galindo would serve up five straight points at the service line for LETU while taking a 20-16 lead on the Ladies.

A three-point run by Centenary would close the set to just a single point at 20-19, but it was the YellowJackets would who prevail late in the second set to tie the match at 1-1 after scoring a 25-22 victory.

Centenary would look to grab momentum in the third set, taking an early 8-3 lead and once again putting LETU in an early hole.

The lead continued to grow for the Ladies, building to as many as nine in the set as Centenary took a 25-17 third set.

The fourth set would prove to be a battle much like the first two sets of the match as the Ladies would build a 12-7 lead before sophomore Cameron Taylor stepped to the service line for the YellowJackets.

Taylor would provide a much-needed spark for LETU, giving the YellowJackets a 6-0 run to force a Centenary timeout with the set tied at 12-12.

Things would continue to go back and forth out of the timeout, with the final tie of the match coming at 15-15 as the Ladies once again managed to build a small run to claim a 22-18 lead and hold on for a 25-21 set victory to win the match.

Key Stats:

Crow dominated the offensive side of the ball for the YellowJackets, striking a team-high 18 kills while Liz Williams recorded a season-high 29 digs for LETU.

As a team, Centenary would manage to hit .184 in the match compared to a .119 attack percentage for LETU, with the YellowJackets committing 23 attack errors.

Service errors would come back to bite LETU, as they gave away nine points at the service line compared to only seven for Centenary.

What’s Next?

The YellowJackets will continue on the road as they travel to Memphis, Tennessee for another non-conference matchup against Rhodes College at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 29. The Lynx will enter Saturday’s matchup with an 8-5 overall record.

