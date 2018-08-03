Leadership Native Oklahoma Selected

Michele Meza selected for leadership experience for governmental and business leaders in Indian Country.

Michele Meza has been selected to participate in the 2018 Class of Leadership Native Oklahoma.

LNO is a unique leadership experience for governmental and business leaders in Indian Country, provided by the American Indian Chamber of Commerce of Oklahoma.

Annetta Abbot, AICCO Executive Director and LNO Chairperson, described LNO as, “… a unique opportunity to foster cohesiveness from a group of tribes and tribal leaders. The LNO program continues to grow and has received a great response from the participants and the tribes.”

The course consists of seven monthly sessions, which began in March. The sessions teach new skill sets and provide many opportunities for participants to network.

Meza has over 24 years of experience in business within Indian Country, as well as the private sector. She holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration and a Bachelor of Science in Entrepreneurship. Meza is currently a Quality Manager in Compliance within the Commerce Division at the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.

Meza said, “The LNO program has given me a platform to generate a healthy dialogue with other leaders. I have developed a sense of camaraderie with my fellow participants, which has allowed us to address issues that affect our people, our tribes, and our communities.”

Meza is a first-generation college graduate with more than 15 years of experience serving underprivileged women and children on tribal reservations.

She promotes literacy among native youth and is an advocate for domestic violence survivors.

“I feel most accomplished when working with youth. It’s so rewarding to watch a child grow and develop the necessary skills they’ll use throughout their lives,’ Meza said.

As a domestic violence survivor, Meza feels a deep understanding and urge to help others experiencing domestic abuse.

“When I first meet these women, I see the pain in their eyes. I work with them to create goals and develop a plan of action.

“After weeks or even months of work, I get to see a beautiful transformation in these women. It encourages me to keep going,” Meza stated.

LNO hopes to continue fostering innovation and cooperation among tribes and tribal members across Oklahoma while promoting economic growth.

“As you can see from the caliber of our 2018 class, we have several outstanding leaders doing great things for the tribes across Oklahoma and for the economic benefit of our native businesses,” said Bailer Walker, AICCO State President.

Meza is thankful for this opportunity and is extremely proud to be a part of the Choctaw tribe.

She shared, “The nation has supported me throughout my career and has given me the opportunity to serve my people through employment and leadership training opportunities.

“I love working for my tribe and I know that I am on the right path.”