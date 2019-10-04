LEAP At Hopkins County Civic Center

The Hopkins County Civic Center was the site of the L.E.A.P. (Learning Endorsements and Professions) Youth Expo Friday morning. The Expo featured representatives from a wide variety of industries, non-profits, education and Career/Technical Education training programs. Paris Junior College was among the exhibitors helping students connect their interests with career exploration at the Expo. John Plemons, welding instructor at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center, is pictured above talking to students and a teacher about opportunities in welding technology.